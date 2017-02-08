Norman PD Releases 911 Call In Death Of 20-Month-Old Boy

Norman Police are investigating the murder of a 20-month-old boy.

On February 4, police say the suspect, Jake Holman, 25, called 911 to report the child was not breathing.

Police released the audio recording Wednesday. In the call for help, Holman described finding his girlfriend's son lying near the crib.

"I picked him up and turned him over and he is cold," Holman told dispatchers.

During the call, the mother can be heard when she discovers her baby is no longer breathing.

According to court records, the mother had been away from the home overnight with the child in Holman's care.

Holman and the mother can be heard trying to administer CPR under the guidance of a dispatcher.

As paramedics neared the home in the 900 block of 24th Avenue SW, the call disconnected.

A dispatcher called back, "This is Norman 911, you want to try to do the CPR?"

Holman replied, "We've tried there is nothing we can do."

Court records show investigators arrived to the home and found 20-month-old Maddox Abner on the couch with bruising near his throat and blood near his nose.

Officers arrested Holman for murder.

Investigators say the boy's injuries were not consistent with Holman's story of the baby falling out of the crib.

Holman also allegedly admitted Maddox Abner had been injured several times while in his care.

Court records show the mother provided police with descriptions of at least four separate occasions where her baby was injured while she was working and he was left in Holman's care.

The injuries included a broken arm in December 2016.

The Medical Examiner determined the injuries that led to his death were the result of blunt force trauma. The M.E. ruled the death a homicide.

The case is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, the community is offering support to Maddox's surviving family.

At last check, a GoFundMe page has raised $3,865 of an $8,000 goal. Click here if you would like to donate.

A Justice for Maddox Facebook Page was also established.