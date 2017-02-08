Metro Attorneys Discuss Being Targets, Protecting Themselves - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Metro Attorneys Discuss Being Targets, Protecting Themselves

Posted: Updated:
A local attorney says officers of the court find themselves targets during domestic dispute more often than you’d think. A local attorney says officers of the court find themselves targets during domestic dispute more often than you’d think.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A local attorney says officers of the court find themselves targets during domestic dispute more often than you’d think.

Holly Hefton is a long-time Family Law Attorney in downtown Oklahoma City. She said the gunshot murders Tuesday of Attorney Bryan Young and his client Cayann Patterson by Patterson’s estranged ex-husband illustrates the danger attorneys and even judges can face.

2/8/17 Related Story: Records Show Violent, Fraudulent Past For Norman Double-Homicide Suspect

“I’ve been called ever name in the book. I’ve just recently had to have a sweep of my car by my investigator because an opposing party threatened to put a GPS tracking device on it for some reason,” said Hefton. 

Hefton said her downtown office staffs a full-time licensed staff investigator who carries a gun. She also said attorneys take security precautions at their homes too.  

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.