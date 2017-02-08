Metro Attorneys Discuss Being Targets, Protecting Themselves

A local attorney says officers of the court find themselves targets during domestic dispute more often than you’d think.

Holly Hefton is a long-time Family Law Attorney in downtown Oklahoma City. She said the gunshot murders Tuesday of Attorney Bryan Young and his client Cayann Patterson by Patterson’s estranged ex-husband illustrates the danger attorneys and even judges can face.

“I’ve been called ever name in the book. I’ve just recently had to have a sweep of my car by my investigator because an opposing party threatened to put a GPS tracking device on it for some reason,” said Hefton.

Hefton said her downtown office staffs a full-time licensed staff investigator who carries a gun. She also said attorneys take security precautions at their homes too.