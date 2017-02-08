OSU's Rally Falls Short As Cowboys Fall To No. 6 Baylor - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OSU's Rally Falls Short As Cowboys Fall To No. 6 Baylor

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
STILLWATER -

Johnathan Motley tallied 24 points and 11 rebounds as No. 6 Baylor beat Oklahoma State, 72-69 on Wednesday night inside of Gallagher Iba Arena.

OSU’s five-game winning streak comes to an end with the loss and the Cowboys are now 1-4 against ranked teams on the season.

The Pokes trailed only by four points at intermission, and fought to get within two points with 15:46 left in the game, but a Motley two-handed slam while drawing the foul sparked a 7-to-0 Baylor run to go up by nine.

Mitchell Solomon and Phil Forte both hit buckets to cut the Pokes’ deficit to 49-44, but Baylor ripped off a quick 8-to-0 run capped off by a King McClure 3-pointer as the Bears started to pull away.

The game looked to be headed for a blowout, but the Pokes had one more run in the tank.

Jeffrey Carroll knocked down a jumper, Jawun Evans scored on a quick layup, all before Phil Forte drained a 3-pointer as the Cowboys went on a 12-to-0 run to get within 70-69 with 1:02 left.

After a defensive stop, OSU had a chance to take the lead, but Evans missed a layup with 26 seconds left and Baylor’s Manu Lecomte hit a pair of free throws to put the Bears up three points. Both Evans and Forte missed game-tying shots in the final seconds as the Bears ended their two-game skid.

Carroll led the Cowboys with 20 points while Evans added 16 and Forte scored 11 of his own. The Cowboys shot only 42.9 percent from the field while Baylor shot 54 percent.

OSU will be back in action on Saturday when the Cowboys host Texas. 

