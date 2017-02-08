Controversial Abortion Bills Postponed After Vote At State Capit - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Controversial Abortion Bills Postponed After Vote At State Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Wednesday was the annual Rose Day at the capitol; a day where pro-life advocates meet with lawmakers to push for pro-life legislation and present them with a rose to symbolize the sanctity of life.

It was also a day when a House committee discussed two bills. The first, HB 1549, called the prenatal non-discrimination, would prohibit abortions because of a diagnosis of Down Syndrome or genetic abnormality of an unborn child.  The vote was tied, four-four.

"Well it's a tie then we have the option to keep it a committee. There was some question about some of the members were interested in changing the vote and it would've failed, so I felt like will leave it as is and I discuss it between the next week,” said Representative Dr. Mike Ritz (R) Broken Arrow.

The other bill, HB 1441, would require a father to consent to an abortion.  Opponents say it’s unconstitutional.  "While that child is in uterine the decision is up to the woman. This is her body," said Ryan Kiesel ACLU of Oklahoma.

News 9’s Aaron Brilbeck asked, “What if the woman doesn’t know who the father is, or lies about who the father is to have an abortion?”

"So I guess they would have to address that and that's a good point, we'll just have to wait and see,” said Representative Ritz. "But that's a good point. Good thinking out of the box."

Three out of the seven Republican committee members present voted against the measure. Both bills will be heard again next week.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
