Skies Stay Clear, Stay Bundled For Chilly Wednesday Night

Skies will stay mostly clear Wednesday night and with a subsiding north wind, our temperatures will bottom out in the middle 20's.

After a very cold start to our Thursday, highs will recover to the mid 50's by the afternoon.

The seasonal weather comes to an end Friday. A strong southwest wind will help to push temperatures well into the 70's.

The fire threat will be extreme and will stay in that category on Saturday with highs in the 80's!