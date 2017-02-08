Skies Stay Clear, Stay Bundled For Chilly Wednesday Night - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Skies Stay Clear, Stay Bundled For Chilly Wednesday Night

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Skies will stay mostly clear Wednesday night and with a subsiding north wind, our temperatures will bottom out in the middle 20's.

After a very cold start to our Thursday, highs will recover to the mid 50's by the afternoon.

The seasonal weather comes to an end Friday. A strong southwest wind will help to push temperatures well into the 70's.

The fire threat will be extreme and will stay in that category on Saturday with highs in the 80's!

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.