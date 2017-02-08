Emergency Crews Respond To Car Crash In SW OKC

Emergency crews are responding to a crash in SW. OKC .

Emergency crews are responding to a car crash in SW. OKC Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m., in the area of Southwest 84th and May.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says firefighters extricated one person from the vehicle. Two EMSA units were requested.

At this time, there’s no word yet on what caused the crash or injuries the victim suffered.

