Join News 9 On Friday At An Affair Of The Heart

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Join News 9 at An Affair of the Heart from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

An Affair of the Heart is one of the largest shopping experiences in the United States, and this year marks the 32nd year for the event! The show will take place from Friday, Feb. 10, to Sunday, Feb. 12, at State Fair Park.

Admission is $8 and is good for all three days of the show. The hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Make sure you visit the News 9 booth right inside the east entrance of the Cox Pavilion to meet some of your favorite anchors and spin the prize wheel for some News 9 giveaway items!  

News 9 will be at An Affair of the Heart from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, February 10.

News 9 Meet & Greet Schedule:
(Subject to Change)
9am to 10am – Cassie Heiter, Lacie Lowry, Stan Miller
9am to Noon – Marty Logan
1pm to 2pm – Dean Blevins, Lisa Monahan
1:30pm to 2:30pm – Kelly Ogle, Amanda Taylor

For more details visit: http://www.anaffairoftheheart.com/

News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
