Abortion Bill Stalls; Rose Day Rally Held At Capitol

While hundreds of anti-abortion activists descended on the state Capitol for a rally, a Republican-led House committee failed to pass an anti-abortion bill in a move that surprised its chairman.

The Public Health Committee voted 4-4 Wednesday on the bill to prohibit abortions based on the diagnosis of a fetal abnormality in a signal that some GOP lawmakers could be growing weary of anti-abortion bills getting tied up in court. Three Republicans joined a Democrat to vote against the bill.

The bill stalled on the day of an annual anti-abortion rally known as Rose Day, when activists hand out roses to legislators to show their opposition to abortion.

Chairman Rep. Mike Ritze says he's surprised Republicans voted against the bill and said he'll likely bring it up again next week.