Tributes Overflow For Murdered Former Norman North Principal

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

When police identified a deceased victim of Michael Deffner to be former Norman North principal Bryan Young, tributes began to pour in online. 

 

Norman Public Schools superintendent Dr. Joe Siano shared some words on Young.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Bryan Young, a former principal at Norman North High School, who was a tremendous asset during his time in our district. Bryan was a respected colleague and friend and he will be remembered as a ferocious advocate for students. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the many people in our community who knew him.

