Oklahoma City, Oklahoma County Placed Under Burn Ban

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Effective immediately, the City of Oklahoma City has been placed under a burn ban until further notice, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Marshal. 

Oklahoma County is also now in an outdoor burn ban until March 8, unless rescinded or extended by the Oklahoma County Board of County Commissioners. 

All outdoor burning is banned with the exception of outdoor cooking utilizing approved cooking devices manufactured for such use.

Elevated temperatures, low humidity, abundant fuel, wind conditions, and dormant vegetation are contributing to high fire danger posing great risk to our residents and their property. The ban will be in effect until the extreme fire danger conditions improve, firefighters said.

No new burn permits will be issued by the Oklahoma City Fire Department. Those with existing permits should not burn until further notice. Permits approved with use of air curtain incinerators are excluded from the ban. 

