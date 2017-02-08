Authorities: Person Of Interest In Norman Double Homicide Is Dea - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Authorities: Person Of Interest In Norman Double Homicide Is Dead

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Connect
TECUMSEH, Oklahoma -

A person of interest in a Norman double homicide died Wednesday, the Pottawatomie County sheriff said. 

Officials said Michael Timothy Deffner, 55, who was named a person of interest, was located in a field near Tecumseh. Authorities said they called to him over a loud speaker and then heard a single gunshot. 

A manhunt for Deffner began Wednesday morning after the Norman Police Department responded to a report of a shooting about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Trisha Lane.

Once on scene, officers located Bryan Young, 47, who had been shot multiple times. Young's family was inside the home at the time of the shooting, but police said they were targeted in the altercation. Young was taken to a local hospital where he died. 

Shortly afterward, the Norman Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire in the 1000 block of West Lindsey. Cayann Patterson, 49, was located in the home and she had been shot multiple times. Authorities said Patterson died at the scene. 

Police are not sure which of the victims were attacked first and are investigating what led up to the deaths.

Norman police Chief Keith Humphrey said preliminary reports indicate the gun found with Deffner may be related to the two other scenes. 

"The investigation is ongoing. Our preliminary investigation has led us to believe that the deceased in Pottawatomie County is our suspect from the two homicides from last night," Humphrey said. 

Humphrey thanked Norman citizens for their help in providing information quickly to police after they asked for help on social media.

"Hopefully, we will be able to understand. ... in 30 years of law enforcement, I still can't grasp why these things occur -- why these things happen to good people," Humphrey said. "I want to assure the citizens of Norman that this was an isolated incident and that we are still a safe community."

Deffner was married to Patterson. According to court documents, he filed for divorce in 2015. A hearing regarding the divorce proceedings was scheduled for Feb. 13. Young was an attorney representing Patterson in the divorce, according to court documents.  

According to the Oklahoma State Court Network, a warrant was issued for Deffner on Tuesday in connection with five counts of uttering a forged instrument. The charges claim that Deffner lied or provided false documentation to the court. 

Young was the former principal at Norman North High School. 

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Bryan Young, a former principal at Norman North High School, who was a tremendous asset during his time in our district. Bryan was a respected colleague and friend and he will be remembered as a ferocious advocate for students. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the many people in our community who knew him.”

- Dr. Joe Siano, superintendent, Norman Public Schools

The law firm that Young worked for also released a statement:

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our friend and colleague, Bryan Young. Bryan was an exceptional lawyer with a passion for helping others in need; especially special needs children and their families in our schools and communities. Bryan will be remembered as a loving husband and father, for his infectious smile and optimistic attitude toward life. 

The Bryan Young Memorial Fund has been established with Republic Bank & Trust in Norman along with a GoFundMe account, https://www.gofundme.com/bryan-young-memorail-fund. Donations may also be made in person any Republic Bank & Trust location or be mailed to the following address:

Bryan Young Memorial Fund
c/o Republic Bank & Trust
PO Box 5369
Norman OK 73070-5369

A candlelight vigil for Young will be held at 48th Ave. Northwest and West Robinson St. at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the neighborhood park located on Trisha Lane. People attending are asked to bring their own candles. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.