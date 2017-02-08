Authorities: Person Of Interest In Norman Double Homicide Is Dead

A person of interest in a Norman double homicide died Wednesday, the Pottawatomie County sheriff said.

Officials said Michael Timothy Deffner, 55, who was named a person of interest, was located in a field near Tecumseh. Authorities said they called to him over a loud speaker and then heard a single gunshot.

A manhunt for Deffner began Wednesday morning after the Norman Police Department responded to a report of a shooting about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Trisha Lane.

Once on scene, officers located Bryan Young, 47, who had been shot multiple times. Young's family was inside the home at the time of the shooting, but police said they were targeted in the altercation. Young was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Shortly afterward, the Norman Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire in the 1000 block of West Lindsey. Cayann Patterson, 49, was located in the home and she had been shot multiple times. Authorities said Patterson died at the scene.

Police are not sure which of the victims were attacked first and are investigating what led up to the deaths.

Norman police Chief Keith Humphrey said preliminary reports indicate the gun found with Deffner may be related to the two other scenes.

"The investigation is ongoing. Our preliminary investigation has led us to believe that the deceased in Pottawatomie County is our suspect from the two homicides from last night," Humphrey said.

Humphrey thanked Norman citizens for their help in providing information quickly to police after they asked for help on social media.

"Hopefully, we will be able to understand. ... in 30 years of law enforcement, I still can't grasp why these things occur -- why these things happen to good people," Humphrey said. "I want to assure the citizens of Norman that this was an isolated incident and that we are still a safe community."

Deffner was married to Patterson. According to court documents, he filed for divorce in 2015. A hearing regarding the divorce proceedings was scheduled for Feb. 13. Young was an attorney representing Patterson in the divorce, according to court documents.

According to the Oklahoma State Court Network, a warrant was issued for Deffner on Tuesday in connection with five counts of uttering a forged instrument. The charges claim that Deffner lied or provided false documentation to the court.

Young was the former principal at Norman North High School.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Bryan Young, a former principal at Norman North High School, who was a tremendous asset during his time in our district. Bryan was a respected colleague and friend and he will be remembered as a ferocious advocate for students. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the many people in our community who knew him.” - Dr. Joe Siano, superintendent, Norman Public Schools

The law firm that Young worked for also released a statement:

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our friend and colleague, Bryan Young. Bryan was an exceptional lawyer with a passion for helping others in need; especially special needs children and their families in our schools and communities. Bryan will be remembered as a loving husband and father, for his infectious smile and optimistic attitude toward life.

The Bryan Young Memorial Fund has been established with Republic Bank & Trust in Norman along with a GoFundMe account, https://www.gofundme.com/bryan-young-memorail-fund. Donations may also be made in person any Republic Bank & Trust location or be mailed to the following address:

Bryan Young Memorial Fund

c/o Republic Bank & Trust

PO Box 5369

Norman OK 73070-5369

A candlelight vigil for Young will be held at 48th Ave. Northwest and West Robinson St. at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the neighborhood park located on Trisha Lane. People attending are asked to bring their own candles.