Pruitt Still Waiting As Opponents' Voices Grow

Yesterday marked two months since Pruitt was nominated to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. While his confirmation hearing continues to be delayed, he's faced more than 1,200 questions, and now many in the agency he's tapped to lead are protesting his nomination.

About 300 people with the Sierra Club protested Pruitt's nomination outside the EPA's Chicago office and about a third of the protesters work for the agency. They say they're concerned about Pruitt's history of opposing the EPA's environmental protection, the same concern that prompted over 400 former EPA employees to send a letter to the Senate. They question Pruitt's record and his financial interests.

Pruitt is expected to eventually be confirmed by the Senate. It's been reported his confirmation vote could come this week.