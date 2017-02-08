Pruitt Still Waiting As Opponents' Voices Grow - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Pruitt Still Waiting As Opponents' Voices Grow

Posted: Updated:
file photo file photo
WASHINGTON -

Yesterday marked two months since Pruitt was nominated to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. While his confirmation hearing continues to be delayed, he's faced more than 1,200 questions, and now many in the agency he's tapped to lead are protesting his nomination.

About 300 people with the Sierra Club protested Pruitt's nomination outside the EPA's Chicago office and about a third of the protesters work for the agency. They say they're concerned about Pruitt's history of opposing the EPA's environmental protection, the same concern that prompted over 400 former EPA employees to send a letter to the Senate. They question Pruitt's record and his financial interests.

Pruitt is expected to eventually be confirmed by the Senate. It's been reported his confirmation vote could come this week.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.