Norman PD Searches For Armed And Dangerous Man Related To Two Deadly Shootings

The Norman Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Trisha Lane at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Once on scene, officers located one adult male that had been shot multiple times. The male was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Shortly after, the Norman Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire in the 1000 block of West Lindsey. One adult female was located in the home that had been shot multiple times. The adult female was ruled deceased at the scene.

Both incidents are connected, and are active investigations.

Norman police are requesting the community's assistance in locating a person of interest, Michael Timothy Deffner, born February 27, 1961. Deffner is believed to be armed with a rifle and is considered to be dangerous. He is believed to be driving a white Ford F-250.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, do not approach. Call 911 immediately.