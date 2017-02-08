OHP Hopeful With Fallin's Tax Proposal - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OHP Hopeful With Fallin's Tax Proposal

OKLAHOMA CITY -

In the days following the State of the State address, several departments hope Governor Mary Fallin's proposed tax overhaul means keeping their jobs. 

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is one of the many state agencies hit hard by the state's financial crisis. Troopers say they appreciate the governor naming public safety as one of her top four budget priorities. Her other priorities outlined in the State of the State address include education, health, and infrastructure.

The current financial climate has meant cutbacks for OHP, including limiting troopers to 100 miles a day and canceling this year's academy.

"It's been extremely difficult for the past several months," said Capt. Paul Timmons of OHP. "Our agency has made cuts to the bone to make sure we can provide the service we are required to provide. We are trying to avoid furloughing troopers."

Troopers hope to have their academy reopened soon to remain well-staffed.

