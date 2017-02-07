Your 2 Cents: CBS News Poll Asks About Islam, Violence - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Your 2 Cents: CBS News Poll Asks About Islam, Violence

Posted: Updated:

In a recent poll, CBS News asked does Islam promote more violence than other religions, less violence, or about the same as other religions?

Approximately 63 percent of Republicans said more violence, 66 percent of Democrats said about the same as other religions.

Here's what you had to say:

Eddie first, "Islam is, hands down, the most violent religion on the planet. To think otherwise is delusional."

Jonathan writes, "I think people forget about The Crusades."

From Ashley, "It's not a religious issue, it's a people issue. Not everyone who practices Islam wants to blow you up. I grew up in a very mixed community with people from all walks of life and religious beliefs, and the most violence came from people wearing crosses." 

Marvene says, "Show me where Christianity encourages killing."

Bill says of the poll, "Tells me that 63% of the Republicans have more common sense than 66% of the demz (sic)..."

From Justin, "Why does it always have to be what Republicans or Democrats think? Simply by saying this is nothing more than media trying to cause an even bigger division amongst political parties."

Finally, Stephanie says, "I think calling groups like ISIS "Muslims" is like calling groups like the Westboro Baptist Church "Christian." This whole question is too large to be answered by a simple poll."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents.  

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.