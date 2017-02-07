Your 2 Cents: CBS News Poll Asks About Islam, Violence

In a recent poll, CBS News asked does Islam promote more violence than other religions, less violence, or about the same as other religions?

Approximately 63 percent of Republicans said more violence, 66 percent of Democrats said about the same as other religions.

Here's what you had to say:

Eddie first, "Islam is, hands down, the most violent religion on the planet. To think otherwise is delusional."

Jonathan writes, "I think people forget about The Crusades."

From Ashley, "It's not a religious issue, it's a people issue. Not everyone who practices Islam wants to blow you up. I grew up in a very mixed community with people from all walks of life and religious beliefs, and the most violence came from people wearing crosses."

Marvene says, "Show me where Christianity encourages killing."

Bill says of the poll, "Tells me that 63% of the Republicans have more common sense than 66% of the demz (sic)..."

From Justin, "Why does it always have to be what Republicans or Democrats think? Simply by saying this is nothing more than media trying to cause an even bigger division amongst political parties."

Finally, Stephanie says, "I think calling groups like ISIS "Muslims" is like calling groups like the Westboro Baptist Church "Christian." This whole question is too large to be answered by a simple poll."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents.