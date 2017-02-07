Historic Pawnee Building Repaired After 5.8-Magnitude Earthquake

As News 9 surveyed the area from Bob Mills SkyNews 9 right after the 5.8-magnitude earthquake, viewers saw rubble on sidewalks that had fallen from a historic Pawnee building.

Keith Cheatham had been the owner of the Arkansas Valley National Bank building near 6th and Harrison for 15 years.

He said it was most recently a retail shop, but had been closed for the last few years.

The damage to its outside drew a lot of attention, becoming a symbol of September 2016’s seismic activity in Pawnee.

Nelson Skidgel and Ronnie Jestes have lived in the area all their lives, and they hated to see this happen to the beloved building.

Cheatham said he understands how much the place means to the people who live there and to the community's history.

So he paid thousands of dollars to have it repaired.

Meanwhile, the mayor said the City is still working to get other damaged buildings fixed, and they’re also continuing to prepare, should such another powerful shake rattle Pawnee.