Historic Pawnee Building Repaired After 5.8-Magnitude Earthquake - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Historic Pawnee Building Repaired After 5.8-Magnitude Earthquake

Posted: Updated:
As News 9 surveyed the area from Bob Mills SkyNews 9 right after the 5.8-magnitude earthquake, viewers saw rubble on sidewalks that had fallen from a historic Pawnee building. As News 9 surveyed the area from Bob Mills SkyNews 9 right after the 5.8-magnitude earthquake, viewers saw rubble on sidewalks that had fallen from a historic Pawnee building.
PAWNEE, Oklahoma -

As News 9 surveyed the area from Bob Mills SkyNews 9 right after the 5.8-magnitude earthquake, viewers saw rubble on sidewalks that had fallen from a historic Pawnee building.

Keith Cheatham had been the owner of the Arkansas Valley National Bank building near 6th and Harrison for 15 years.  

He said it was most recently a retail shop, but had been closed for the last few years.

The damage to its outside drew a lot of attention, becoming a symbol of September 2016’s seismic activity in Pawnee.

Nelson Skidgel and Ronnie Jestes have lived in the area all their lives, and they hated to see this happen to the beloved building.

Cheatham said he understands how much the place means to the people who live there and to the community's history.

So he paid thousands of dollars to have it repaired.

Meanwhile, the mayor said the City is still working to get other damaged buildings fixed, and they’re also continuing to prepare, should such another powerful shake rattle Pawnee.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.