OU Fraternity Holds Vigil In Memory Of 19-Year-Old

A crowd of more than 200 people gathered Tuesday night outside of the front of the Delta Upsilon fraternity house to remember 19-year-old Kyle O'Brien.

O'Brien died Friday night after falling from a parking structure in downtown Oklahoma City.

Police said investigators have ruled out foul play.

Even though he was only a sophomore, O'Brien was house manager of OU's Delta Upsilon.

"He just cared a lot about you and your well-being, and never judged anybody," O'Brien's roommate Andrade said.

O'Brien was from Flower Mound, Texas, and was studying finance.