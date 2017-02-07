One Injured In MWC Auto-Pedestrian Crash

Emergency crews are at the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash Tuesday night in Midwest City where at least one person has been injured.

The crash happened near NE 10 and Douglas Boulevard, police said.

The car drove away from the scene. A few hours later, the driver returned to the scene and police said they detained the driver for questioning.

The injured person was taken to OU Medical Center.

