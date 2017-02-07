Cowboys Get Another Upset Bid Against No. 6 Baylor

OSU quarterback Mason Rudolph is featured on the cover of the most recent Sports Illustrated issue.More >>
At least two things are evident as the Cowboys get ready for what could be a special season: they're confident, and they're a close knit group.More >>
The championship game is back in the Big 12, which was left out of the College Football Playoff in two of the first three years.More >>
The Brooklyn Nets will travel to Mexico City in December for two regular-season games as part of the 25th anniversary of the first NBA game in Mexico.More >>
A week and a half into fall practice, something feels different to the OU defense.More >>
