Municipalities Leery Over Governor's Grocery Tax Plan - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Municipalities Leery Over Governor's Grocery Tax Plan

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

During the governor’s State of the State address, she suggested eliminating the state sales tax on groceries.  

"Awesome. That would be awesome. That would help our families like us all over the place," said Kylee Kirk, of Maud.  

The Kirk family struggles to pay for groceries. With seven people living in their tiny home, it’s hard.

They said if they had a few more dollars for groceries they could feed the kids healthier food.

"A lot of what we have around the house is like cereal and peanut butter and jelly and a lot of sugary stuff,” Kirk said. “And if we had like other stuff like that, my mom loves to eat healthy, she probably make a salad and chicken and I'll kinds of good stuff all the time if we had good good food."

"Eliminating the state sales tax on groceries is expected to result in an annual savings somewhere between $350 to $676 for a family of four," Gov. Mary Fallin said. 

That’s good news for families, but a problem for small communities.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Schulz has his concerns.

In Maud, city leaders are trying to score a deal to have a grocery store open where one used to be years ago, but under the governor’s plan, that wouldn’t help the city much.  

“If we can get it open back up in the waiver on sales tax goes through on groceries then it does the city no good. We don't get any revenue off the sales tax," said Maud City Clerk Dave Zeller.

Whereas if the governor’s plan fails, "Based on past history with what it was like before, it would definitely help. It would be some money in the city coffers," Zeller said. "As far as our city services police department fire department all that, we live and die by sales tax."

Legislators told News 9, at a time when the state is working to fill an estimated $868 million budget deficit, they doubt the governor’s grocery tax proposal will get much traction.  

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.