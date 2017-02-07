One Arrested In Connection With Infant Death In Norman - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

One Arrested In Connection With Infant Death In Norman

By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

One man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with a baby death that happened Saturday morning, Norman police reported.

Jake Ryan Holman, 25, was arrested on a murder complaint and has been taken to the Cleveland County jail.

Police were called about 8 a.m. Saturday to the 900 block of 24th Avenue SW in reference to an unattended death.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were told a 20-month-old boy was dead. The baby had visible signs of bruising around his throat and dried blood near his nose, police reported. 

The state medical examiner's office cited blunt force trauma as the child's cause of death. The baby has not been identified.

Police have not released a motive in the case and the case remains under investigation.

