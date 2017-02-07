Strong, Dry Cold Front To Come Through Tuesday Night

A strong but dry cold front comes through Tuesday night that will shift our wind to the northwest. Temperatures will drop to the low 40s Tuesday night.
Highs will only make it to the upper 50s Wednesday under sunny skies, which is actually still a few degrees above normal.
We stay sunny through the rest of the week with big temperature swings.
Thursday looks cool with highs in the mid-50s and then 70s return on Friday, followed by 80s on Saturday.
