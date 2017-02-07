Crews Battle Wildfires Near Tuttle

Fire crews near Tuttle were stretched to their limit dealing with three separate wildfires that flared up, Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were first called out to battle a blaze near S. Sara Rd. and E. Rock Creek Rd. Not long after, a second wildfire was reported near County Road 1260 and S. Sara Rd. This fire caused some damage to a shed on the property.

Then, a third fire broke out from a burn barrel at a home in the area of County Streets 2934 and 2930, near the Tiger Safari park. This fire burned toward homes, with some residents outside using garden hoses and shovels to try and combat the flames. No official damage reports have been issued, but from the air it appeared the fire was stopped before it could catch any homes.

