Charge Of First-Degree Murder Filed In Deadly Edmond Braum's Shooting

A charge of murder in the first-degree has been filed against 33-year-old Anthony Adams Millan in the death of 23 -year-old Christian Chancey last month.

According to court documents, four witnesses positively identified Millan as having met with Chancey in the parking lot of the Braum’s at I-35 and East 15th St. on January 17.

Detectives said Millan had a text conversation with Chancey who’s number was listed under the contact “White Boy” in Millan’s phone. According to court documents, Millan and Chancey texted about meeting in the Braum’s parking lot.

Chancey’s girlfriend told police that she and Chancey “had sold and purchased marijuana on several occasions from a person that she only knew as ‘Brooklyn’.” Investigators said they went to an address given to them by Chancey’s girlfriend and located the vehicle that witnesses had described as being driven by the suspect, which was being driven by Millan.

Millan told police that he went to the Braum’s parking lot to meet Chancey, but was unable to locate his vehicle, and said they never met face to face on the night of Chancey’s murder.

According to court documents, Chancey was shot twice in the chest and once from behind.