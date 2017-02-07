3rd Person Charged In 2008 Death Of Norman Man

A third person has been charged in the 2008 death of a Norman man.

Thomas Ryan Wilmeth, 36, was arrested Thursday and charged with a homicide during the commission of a felony, according to Cleveland County detectives. Wilmeth is currently incarcerated in the Cleveland County Detention Center and his bond has been set at $2,000,000.

Detectives who interviewed Wilmeth said he stated that “while attempting to rob Cory Bodily, Bodily was killed.” Bodily, 31, was last seen alive July 29, 2008, as he picked up his paycheck from Taco Bell at 2125 W. Lindsey, in Norman, according to police.

Detectives said that on Dec. 25th 2008, a dog brought a skull to a home in the 8900 block of 171st Street near Noble. Two weeks later, investigators said they found skeletal remains covered by brush and leaves in a field near 171st Street and Cemetery Road.

The remains were positively identified as Bodily, and the death was ruled a homicide by means of blunt force trauma, investigators said.

Two other people were previously charged in the death of Bodily. Bobby Lee Perkins, 52, was charged with homicide during the commission of a felony and Libby Lavonne Cox, 46, was charged with accessory after the fact in May 2016.

Detectives said they are continuing to pursue leads in the case and they encourage anyone who may have information in to come forward.