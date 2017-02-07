Hillary Clinton Releases Video Statement, Says "The Future Is Female"

At a heated hearing Monday, a federal judge pressed the State Department on when it would release the 15,000 documents uncovered by the FBI during its investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

Hillary Clinton late Monday made her first recorded comments on the state of women’s rights following the Women’s March and inauguration last month in a surprise video statement at the 2017 MAKERS Conference.

“Despite all the challenges we face, I remain convinced that yes, the future is female,” the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee said in the statement. “Just look at the amazing energy we saw last month as women organized a march that galvanized millions of people all over our country and across the world.”

MAKERS bills itself a storytelling platform for “trailblazing” women and is hosting a conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Clinton called on its attendees to “set an example for every women and girl out there who’s worried about what the future holds and wonders whether our rights, opportunities and values will endure.”

“And remember, you are the heroes and history makers, the glass ceiling breakers of the future,” she said. “As I’ve said before, I’ll say again, never doubt you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and every opportunity in the world.”

Clinton attended President Trump’s inauguration last month and commented on the women’s marches that occurred a day later.

“On Friday, I went to Washington to honor democracy and its enduring values,” she told People Magazine. “On Saturday we watched women and men across this country and the globe stand up, speak out, and peacefully march for those values with one voice. It was awe-inspiring. We have to keep up the momentum.”

Watch Hillary's full video statement.