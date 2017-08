Oklahoma City police are looking for the suspect in a southside car burglary.

Officers say surveillance video captured a man burglarizing a car near Southwest 44th St. and Morgan Rd. Investigators said the suspect spent more than 10 minutes pilfering through the victim’s car, and stealing clothes that were intended for charity.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300, or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com.