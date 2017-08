Oklahoma City police are asking for help identifying two men they say stole $800 worth of merchandise from a sports equipment store.

Officers said the two men were captured on surveillance video stealing two Yeti coolers valued at $400 each from Academy at 12324 NW 10th.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405/235-7300, or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com.