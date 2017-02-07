OU Frat To Hold Vigil In Memory Of Late Brother

A vigil will be held today to honor the life of University of Oklahoma junior, 19-year-old Kyle O'Brien. O'Brien was found dead Friday night n a parking garage in downtown Oklahoma City.

The medical examiner reports O'Brien died of blunt force trauma and suspects no foul play. We are still waiting to learn the medical examiner's findings as to O'Brien's manner of death.

O'Brien was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity at OU. A vigil will be held for him Tuesday night at his fraternity.