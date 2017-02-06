Guthrie Police Search For Person Of Interest In Pharmacy Theft - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Guthrie Police Search For Person Of Interest In Pharmacy Theft

GUTHRIE, Oklahoma -

Guthrie police have a person of interest in Thursday's burglary of the Cornwell Pharmacy.

Newly-released surveillance video from a nearby business shows a man walking in a parking lot just before the break-in and bending down near a gate where two red bricks were reportedly sitting.

The business owner told police one of the bricks is now missing.

Cornwell Pharmacy owner Ryan Wyssmann said a brick was found inside the business after the incident, along with broken glass and scattered pill bottles.

Wyssmann said the person responsible did not steal any narcotics, but only made off with headache, cough and blood pressure medications.

Anyone with information about the person of interest should call Guthrie police at (405) 282-3535. 

