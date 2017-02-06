OU Spring Football Game Set For April 8

OU's 2017 Spring Football Game will kickoff at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and will be presented by U.S. Fleet Tracking.

OU Spring Game tickets will be available for purchase on Wednesday, Feb. 8 beginning at 8 a.m. CT. Fans can purchase $5 seats at SoonerSports.com or by calling the OU Athletics Ticket Office at (405) 325-2424 or toll-free at (800) 456-4668 (online orders subject to nominal convenience fee at time of purchase). Additional fees may apply.

All Spring Game seating is general admission, and normal game entry policies remain in place for the Spring Game relative to permitted items. Campus parking lots will be open and free of charge for fans.

It should be a solid day for Sooner fans to enjoy some football, but fans will also be able to listen to live music, order food from of the area's top food trucks while kids will be able to enjoy the Sooner Jr. Kids Zone all beginning at 9:30 on that Saturday.

The Sooner Sports Network radio broadcast will begin at 12:30 p.m. The game can be heard on 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City and 97.5 FM KMOD in Tulsa, and will be streamed on TuneIn Radio. Check local listings for an affiliate in your area. TV information will be released at a later date.