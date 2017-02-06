Cold Front To Move Across State Monday Night

A cold front will move Monday night from north to south across the state. Skies become partly cloudy and any chance for rain will stay in far southeast Oklahoma. Temperatures only drop to the mid-40s.

Sunshine returns Tuesday along with unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs top out in the mid-70s with a west wind shifting to the south later in the day between 10 to 15 mph. Fire danger will be moderate and the lighter wind will keep it from going to high.

We cool back into the mid-50s under sunny skies on Wednesday.