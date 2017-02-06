Capitol Hill HS Student Charged In Connection With Sex Assault O - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Capitol Hill HS Student Charged In Connection With Sex Assault On Campus

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Charges were filed against a Capitol Hill High School student accused of committing sex crimes against another teen on campus.

Police arrested the suspect, identified as 15-year-old Keishon Robinson, on Friday, Jan. 30, after the 15-year-old victim and other witnesses went to school administrators.

According to a report, Robinson is accused of grabbing a fellow student by the hair and pulling her through the fieldhouse into the boy's bathroom. Once there, he is accused of pushing the victim into a bathroom stall and forcing her to perform sex acts on him.

Robinson is now charged with Forcible Oral Sodomy and Kidnapping; both of which are felonies. Robinson has been charged as a youthful offender.

Under Oklahoma’s Youthful Offender Act, teenagers who commit violent face stiffer punishment than just being treated as a juvenile, but still provides them an opportunity to turn their life around.

