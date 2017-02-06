Report: Thunder Showing Interest In Wilson Chandler, Carmelo Ant - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Report: Thunder Showing Interest In Wilson Chandler, Carmelo Anthony, Derrick Williams & Josh Smith

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
With the NBA trade deadline nearing on Feb. 23, the Oklahoma City Thunder has supposedly shown interest in acquiring Denver's Wilson Chandler, New York's Carmelo Anthony along with free agents Derrick Williams and Josh Smith according to Amico Hoops. 

While making a deal for Anthony looks to be a long shot, Chandler is someone the Thunder could realistically trade for seeing he is unhappy with his role on the Nuggets and has reportedly asked to be traded. Chandler is averaging 15.5 points per game this season and would immediately improve the OKC roster if the Thunder did decide to make a move to add a scorer. 

As for the other two, Williams, a former No. 2 overall pick back in 2011, was recently waived by the Miami Heat while Smith is playing for the Sichuan Blue Whales of the Chinese Basketball Association. 

