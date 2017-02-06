OKC Lands Spot In OpenTable’s List Of 25 Most Romantic Cities in - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Lands Spot In OpenTable’s List Of 25 Most Romantic Cities in America

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

OpenTable, a leading provider of online restaurant reservations, has ranked America's 25 most romantic cities and Oklahoma City made the list.  

OpenTable used the following factors to compile the list: the percentage of restaurants rated “romantic” according to OpenTable diner reviews; the percentage of tables seated for two; and the percentage of people who dined out for Valentine’s Day in 2016. 

Click through the slideshow to see what spot Oklahoma City landed. 

25. Atlanta, Georgia Start the slideshow
