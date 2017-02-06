Lindy Waters III Collects First Big 12 Newcomer Of The Week Awar - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Lindy Waters III Collects First Big 12 Newcomer Of The Week Award

STILLWATER -

Oklahoma State freshman Lindy Waters III has been named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after helping the Cowboys to a pair of road wins at Oklahoma and No. 7 West Virginia.

On the week, Waters connected on all five 3-point attempts and was 6-of-7 from the field for 17 points. The Norman North product is averaging 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and shooting 45.2 percent from deep and the Cowboys are 0-3 without him in the lineup.

Waters shares the award with TCU newcomer Alex Robinson. Both are first-time recipients.

Oklahoma State hosts No. 6 Baylor on Wednesday.

