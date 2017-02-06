Lindy Waters III Collects First Big 12 Newcomer Of The Week Award

Oklahoma State freshman Lindy Waters III has been named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after helping the Cowboys to a pair of road wins at Oklahoma and No. 7 West Virginia.

On the week, Waters connected on all five 3-point attempts and was 6-of-7 from the field for 17 points. The Norman North product is averaging 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and shooting 45.2 percent from deep and the Cowboys are 0-3 without him in the lineup.

Congrats to @LindyWatersIII on his 1st career #Big12MBB weekly award. Freshman was 5-of-5 from 3-point in 2 huge road wins for #okstate pic.twitter.com/7lVToKC7TG — Cowboy Basketball (@OSUMBB) February 6, 2017

Waters shares the award with TCU newcomer Alex Robinson. Both are first-time recipients.

Oklahoma State hosts No. 6 Baylor on Wednesday.