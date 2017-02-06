Oklahoma Lawmakers To Convene Amid $870 Million Budget Hole - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Lawmakers To Convene Amid $870 Million Budget Hole

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma state lawmakers are preparing to convene the 2017 Legislature with an estimated $870 million hole in the budget.

The regular legislative session will start at noon Monday. Primary focuses will be the budget gap and finding new money to pay for vital services like education and public safety.

Republican Gov. Mary Fallin says she will lay out a plan for a "major overhaul of our tax system" to close the budget gap when she delivers her state of the state speech Monday afternoon.

Legislative leaders have said raising the salaries of public school teachers is a major goal this year. Teacher pay has not been increased since 2008 and the state faces a chronic teacher shortage as experienced educators seek higher-paying jobs elsewhere.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.