OKC Police: Woman Dead At Scene Of House Fire

OKLAHOMA CITY -

One woman was found dead Monday morning at the scene of a house fire, the Oklahoma City Fire Department said. 

The blaze started about 9:30 a.m. at S Western Avenue and SW 51 Street. 

Three males were taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and at least two of those people have burn injuries. Authorities did not release the ages of any of the victims. 

One firefighter also suffered minor injuries. 

Oklahoma City fire Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said this is the second fire fatality in Oklahoma City so far this year.

There are no indications of working smoke alarms in the building. He said the woman was found in the room adjacent to where the fire started. 

The entire 800 square foot home has smoke damage. At this time, the cause of the fire is undetermined. Fulkerson said there is no evidence of foul play.

Approximately $6,580 was lost in property damage and $7,500 of contents were lost. 

The medical examiner has not released the cause of death. The woman has not been identified.

