3.1-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Residents Near Edmond Monday

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook residents near Edmond early Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 5:04 a.m. quake's epicenter was 4 miles east-northeast of Edmond, 13 miles south of Guthrie, 14 miles north-northwest of Choctaw and 16 miles north-northeast of Oklahoma City.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.

