What To Expect At Today's State Of The State Address

Governor Mary Fallin's State of the State address will kick off the 2017 legislative session later today.

Tax revenue is expected to be a big topic of Fallin's address. Additional tax dollars have been discussed as one way to close the an $870 million budget gap. One new change coming this year is a sales tax on online purchases from Amazon. The governor also indicated she's in support of additional taxes on cigarettes and removal of some costly sales tax exemptions.

Representatives from the governor's office have also mentioned changes to the criminal justice system will be closely monitored. In November, voters approved state questions that change some crimes from felonies to misdemeanors.

