What To Expect At Today's State Of The State Address - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

What To Expect At Today's State Of The State Address

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Governor Mary Fallin's State of the State address will kick off the 2017 legislative session later today.

Tax revenue is expected to be a big topic of Fallin's address. Additional tax dollars have been discussed as one way to close the an $870 million budget gap. One new change coming this year is a sales tax on online purchases from Amazon. The governor also indicated she's in support of additional taxes on cigarettes and removal of some costly sales tax exemptions.

Representatives from the governor's office have also mentioned changes to the criminal justice system will be closely monitored. In November, voters approved state questions that change some crimes from felonies to misdemeanors.

You can watch Governor Fallin's State of the State address on News 9, News9.com, and the News 9 app at noon.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.