Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: February 5

By Cole Poland, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb talk Thunder basketball, OU, OSU, and Tulsa's signing classes, and college basketball.

- Russell Westbrook scored 19 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Thunder to a 105-99 win over the Portland Trailblazers (22-30).

- A look at the Sooners' 2017 recruiting class.

- A look at the Cowboys' 2017 recruiting class.

- A look at Tulsa's 2017 recruiting class.

- Both Tulsa and Oral Roberts men's basketball teams go winless last week.

- Norman's Lainy Fredrickson hits the Tigers' biggest shot of the game.

- Play the Percentages

