'Wings For Autism' Event At Will Rogers Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY -

It’s been a special weekend at Will Rogers World Airport for families with children who are on the autism spectrum.

On Saturday, the airport held a special “Wings for Autism” event to give them a realistic airport experience.

"This allows families to experience a flight - to test how their family member would react to a flight situation,” said TARC Exec. Director John Gajda.

“We thought this would be a great opportunity to practice and to hopefully see what goes really well, what they like about the airport and then what some of our challenges we need to prepare for,” said Jennifer Goss, Participant.

Participants were given boarding passes, went through a security checkpoint, then boarded an aircraft.

