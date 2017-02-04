Ortiz Scores 17, No. 18 Oklahoma Women Top Oklahoma St.

Gabbi Ortiz scored 17 points to help No. 18 Oklahoma defeat Oklahoma State 66-60 on Saturday afternoon.

Peyton Little and Maddie Manning each added 11 points for the Sooners, who swept the season series from the Cowgirls. Oklahoma won first meeting 68-62 in Norman on Jan 22.

Oklahoma (18-6, 9-3 Big 12) led by 15 in the first half, squandered it, then rallied.

Oklahoma State's Kaylee Jensen, the Big 12's leader in scoring and rebounding, finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds. She made just 7 of 23 shots from the floor and committed seven turnovers.

Mandy Coleman led Oklahoma State with 19 points and Karli Wheeler overcame a minor leg injury to finish with 15 points. Oklahoma State (13-9, 3-8) shot 30.9 percent to lose its third straight.