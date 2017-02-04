One Injured After Head-On Crash In NW OKC

A head-on crash in NW OKC leaves one with minor injuries.

According to reports, a red SUV was pulling out of Heritage Park Place to go westbound on NW 122nd and did not yield. That SUV crashed head-on into another SUV.

One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The names of those involved have not been released.