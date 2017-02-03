Westbrook's Late-Game Heroics Lead Thunder Past Grizzlies

Russell Westbrook closed the game on a personal 15-to-0 run as the Thunder ended its three-game losing streak with a 114-102 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Westbrook scored 19 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter as he added 13 rebounds and 12 assists to tally his 25th triple-double of the season.

Despite the Thunder leading by 10 at halftime, the Grizzlies opened the third quarter on a 11-to-2 run to get back in the game, and held a lead for most of the fourth quarter behind Marc Gasol’s clinic in the post. Whether his back was to the basket, or simply just facing up and knocking down the jumper, the Thunder struggled to contain Gasol as he scored 23 points in the second half.

But the best way to counteract any superstar is with another superstar, and the Thunder has a pretty good one running the point position.

With the Thunder down 102-99, Westbrook knocked down three free throws after getting fouled behind the arc, then proceeded to swish clutch 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to put the Thunder up six points and ignite the fans inside of Chesapeake Energy Arena.

If that wasn’t enough, Westbrook picked off an errant Memphis pass before getting fouled and going to the line for two more, then added a layup and another pair of free throws to cap off 15 consecutive points and secure the win.

If Westbrook’s offense wasn’t impressive enough, his defense was solid too. Grizzlies’ point guard and the league’s highest paid player, Mike Conley, was 0-for-3 in the fourth quarter with Westbrook guarding him.

Joffrey Lauvergne had a huge game off the bench, totaling 16 points and eight rebounds while knocking down two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter that helped keep the Thunder in the game. Steven Adams added 16 points and 13 rebounds while Anthony Morrow scored 15 off the bench as he hit three 3-pointers.

Gasol finished with 31 points for Memphis and Conley added 18.

The Thunder will be back in action on Sunday when it hosts the Trailblazers at 2:00 p.m.