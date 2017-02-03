Non-Profit Helps Oklahoma Veteran Living On Streets

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged calm and said Americans should have "no concerns" after North Korea and President Donald Trump traded fiery threats, insisting Wednesday he doesn't believe there is "any imminent threat."More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged calm and said Americans should have "no concerns" after North Korea and President Donald Trump traded fiery threats, insisting Wednesday he doesn't believe there is "any imminent threat."More >>
New software to help the Oklahoma Department of Transportation figure out which bridges to inspect after an earthquake may soon be up and running.More >>
New software to help the Oklahoma Department of Transportation figure out which bridges to inspect after an earthquake may soon be up and running.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.