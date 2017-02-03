Non-Profit Helps Oklahoma Veteran Living On Streets - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Non-Profit Helps Oklahoma Veteran Living On Streets

Posted: Updated:
A statewide non-profit company is trying to ease the state’s homeless veteran population. A statewide non-profit company is trying to ease the state’s homeless veteran population.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A statewide non-profit company is trying to ease the state’s homeless veteran population.

The Tulsa-based “Mental Health Association” recently opened an office in Oklahoma City. Their goal is to get homeless veterans and those in the “chronically homeless” population who want the help, to transition into secure housing.

Ray Hobby, 50, is a 1985 John Marshall High School graduate who served nearly 17-years in the U.S. Army. He had been homeless for the past two and a half years, until the Mental Health Association reached out to him three months ago.

“I’m just at a loss for words, because I don’t know where else to turn to. Nobody else could help me. And I feel like I was not even a human being,” he said.

Ray said he suffered chronic depression after his unit was deployed to New Orleans, after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. He said he has two associates degrees, and hopes to find work in either the air conditioning industry, or as an electrician.  He gets around by riding his bike, and traveling on Oklahoma City’s Embark Bus system.

The Mental Health Association is providing for his housing. The organization is funded through a grant from The United Way.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.