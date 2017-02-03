Non-Profit Helps Oklahoma Veteran Living On Streets

A statewide non-profit company is trying to ease the state’s homeless veteran population.

The Tulsa-based “Mental Health Association” recently opened an office in Oklahoma City. Their goal is to get homeless veterans and those in the “chronically homeless” population who want the help, to transition into secure housing.

Ray Hobby, 50, is a 1985 John Marshall High School graduate who served nearly 17-years in the U.S. Army. He had been homeless for the past two and a half years, until the Mental Health Association reached out to him three months ago.

“I’m just at a loss for words, because I don’t know where else to turn to. Nobody else could help me. And I feel like I was not even a human being,” he said.

Ray said he suffered chronic depression after his unit was deployed to New Orleans, after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. He said he has two associates degrees, and hopes to find work in either the air conditioning industry, or as an electrician. He gets around by riding his bike, and traveling on Oklahoma City’s Embark Bus system.

The Mental Health Association is providing for his housing. The organization is funded through a grant from The United Way.