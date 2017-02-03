Short Police Chase Ends In Crash, Injuries In SW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Short Police Chase Ends In Crash, Injuries In SW OKC

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
Oklahoma City Police are investigating following a short pursuit and crash that injured several people on the southwest side Friday night.

According to officers, a chase involving a stolen vehicle began just after 8:20 p.m. in the area of SW 25th and May. A few minutes later, the suspect crashed into another vehicle at the corner of SW 22nd and McKinley.

Police said at least six people were injured and transported to local hospitals. At this time, they believe all injuries were non-life threatening.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

