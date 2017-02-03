OK County Jail Video Shows MWC Triple-Murder Suspect Surrender

After several days of dodging police, 42-year-old Ramon Pugh walked into the Oklahoma County Jail and surrendered Friday afternoon, according to police.

After several days of dodging police, 42-year-old Ramon Pugh walked into the Oklahoma County Jail and surrendered Friday afternoon, according to police.

It was just before 2 p.m. and according to jail officials, he said he was there for a warrant. Security footage in the front lobby showed Pugh putting his head and arms down on the counter. Then, the two people with him appeared to say their goodbyes as he was put in handcuffs.

Midwest City Police and other agencies were working to try to get him into custody since the deadly shooting Saturday. Chief Brandon Clabes said the Oklahoma County District Attorney and a pastor were also working behind the scenes with Pugh’s relatives, trying to get him to come forward.

Chief Clabes said he's ecstatic this came to a peaceful end.

“We were very concerned that this could end in a violent manner because of the nature of the crime itself and the fact that he had been on the run for such a long time. I was very worried about maybe a police officer being involved in another shooting with Mr. Pugh,” Chief Clabes told News 9.

Police responded to a home on Babbs Drive and found three men dead inside, with gunshot wounds.

“It kept me up all week. That scared me half to death,” a neighbor said.

“I’m so praising God, because that takes a load off my shoulders,” the neighbor said after learning of Pugh’s arrest.

Two others were arrested this week for allegedly helping the man avoid arrest.

Pugh is being held without bond.