Ross Hits Late FTs, scores 17 As Texas Tech Beats Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Ross Hits Late FTs, scores 17 As Texas Tech Beats Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
LUBBOCK, Texas -

Aaron Ross made 6 of 6 free throws in the final 2:30 and finished with 18 points to help Texas Tech beat Oklahoma 77-69 on Saturday night.

Keenan Evans and Justin Gray finished with 14 points apiece for the Red Raiders (16-7, 4-6 Big 12). Zach Smith added 12 points and nine rebounds and Anthony Livingston scored 11.

Kameron McGusty led Oklahoma with 16 points. Rashard Odomes added 13 points while Jordan Woodard and Khadeem Lattin scored 11 apiece.

Two free throws by Ross capped an 8-2 run and put the Red Raiders up 70-63 with 1:49 left. Kristian Doolittle made a 3-pointer to pull Oklahoma (8-14, 2-8) to 71-67 with 38 second left but Ross, Evans and Gray each hit 2 of 2 free throws from there to seal it.

Texas Tech built a 23-14 lead after Ross and Livingston hit back-to-back 3s. During that stretch, Oklahoma was scoreless for six-plus minutes and missed 10 straight shots. The Sooners made seven of their last nine first-half shots, but trailed 36-29 at the break.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.