Thunder Social Scene: Grizzlies In OKC

The Thunder look to get back on track on Friday night when it hosts the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:00 p.m. inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee will be in the building tweeting updates during the game, so check back throughout to keep up with all the action.

Fizdale on Russ late: Yeah, the basket is going 2 look big 2 you when your able to shoot 17 free throws, he got 17 rhythm jump shots. — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 4, 2017

Game Over! Thunder 114 Grizzlies 102 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 4, 2017

Gasol ate a big bowl of Wheaties this morning, Gasol has 29 points. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 4, 2017

Westbrook tallies his 25th triple-double of the season with 6:49 left in the game https://t.co/GvfFwxlC9O — News 9 (@NEWS9) February 4, 2017

Russ orders up his 25th triple #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 4, 2017

Lauvergne for 3! Memphis up 91-88, Russ back in, one rebound away from another triple #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 4, 2017

Memphis forces 8 Thunder turnovers in the 3rd, Memphis leads 82-80 after three. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 4, 2017

OKC denies Memphis a shot at the buzzer, Thunder up 58-48 Half, Morrow-10pts, Russ-10pts, Adams-10pts, great effort overall #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 4, 2017

The Grizzlies are asleep in the paint, Thunder-32 points in the lane. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 4, 2017

The 3-ball count is up to 4 for OKC, Memphis stuck on one, OKC in front 44-39 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 4, 2017

After a scoreless first, Victor delivers a three and a dunk in the 2nd, OKC up 28-27 7:50 left #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 4, 2017

Balanced scoring from the Thunder, 10 players have already scored. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 4, 2017

Memphis 23 OKC 21 after one, Roberson leads the Thunder with 6 points, Turnovers sit at 8 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 4, 2017

Roberson driving to the basket is working tonight. Andre with 6 points, OKC trails 17-15 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 4, 2017

OKC leads 10-8 and Russ and Vic haven't scored yet. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 4, 2017